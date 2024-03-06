ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) COO Christian B. Voigtlander Sells 13,603 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICU Medical Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

