iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $5.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on IHRT

iHeartMedia Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.