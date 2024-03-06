Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Ingles Markets worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMKTA

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.