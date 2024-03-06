Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Down 0.4%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 2,160 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $8,770,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 122.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $454,000.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

