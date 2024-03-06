Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,154,954 shares of company stock worth $5,495,209,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

