Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,651 ($59.03).
ITRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($62.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.46) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Intertek Group
Intertek Group Price Performance
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 74 ($0.94) dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,956.28%.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.