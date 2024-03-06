Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,651 ($59.03).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

ITRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($62.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.46) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,905 ($62.25) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,746 ($47.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,972 ($63.10). The stock has a market cap of £7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,680.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,411 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,175.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 74 ($0.94) dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,956.28%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.