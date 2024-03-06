Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,509 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,793,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0488 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

