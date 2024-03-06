Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,601,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $205.21 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

