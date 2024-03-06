Invesco Ltd. Acquires 172,942 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,942 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.