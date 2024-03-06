Invesco Ltd. Acquires 26,877 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $891,315 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -297.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

