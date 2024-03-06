Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 265,186 United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of United States Cellular as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 377.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 380,868 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 365,863 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 186,183 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.18 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

