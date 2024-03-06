Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.87% of Getty Realty worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Getty Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Getty Realty by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Getty Realty stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

