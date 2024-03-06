Invesco Ltd. Buys 403,156 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 298.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of Premier worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.37. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

