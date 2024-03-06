Invesco Ltd. Buys 51,009 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Euronet Worldwide worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

