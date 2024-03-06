Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 496,712 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 496,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,549,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $7,440,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2,459.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 437,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 420,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 138,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,509,177 shares of company stock worth $304,705,079 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.