Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 121,520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 261,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

