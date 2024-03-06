Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

