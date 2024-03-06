Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,622,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of TWLO opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

