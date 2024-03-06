Invesco Ltd. Has $11.49 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 559,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 200,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -678.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -960.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

