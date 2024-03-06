Invesco Ltd. Invests $11.32 Million in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 304,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,323,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,771,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

