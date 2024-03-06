Invesco Ltd. Invests $11.56 Million in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 431,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,889,000.

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

