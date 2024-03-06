Invesco Ltd. Purchases 42,420 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of OPENLANE worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter worth about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.