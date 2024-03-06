Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of AppFolio worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 66.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 31.5% during the third quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $33,062,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppFolio news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,655.55 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.58 and a 12-month high of $246.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.79.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

