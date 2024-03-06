Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,794,954 shares of company stock valued at $75,914,452. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

