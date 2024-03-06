Invesco Ltd. Sells 18,690 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of FormFactor worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.18. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,820. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

