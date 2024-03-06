Invesco Ltd. Sells 219,232 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,907,000 after buying an additional 433,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $72.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.