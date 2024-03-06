Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,265 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of ePlus worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4,840.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.19. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

