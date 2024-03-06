Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,042 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Balchem worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Balchem by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $158.27.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

