Invesco Ltd. Sells 86,073 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Wabash National worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

