Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,028 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Archer Aviation worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 6.1 %

ACHR opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.