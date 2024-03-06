Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

