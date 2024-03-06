Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 749.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.