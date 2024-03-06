Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $394.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

