Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Shares Up 1.8%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.38. 33,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 32,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 255.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

