IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01). IOG shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,103,820 shares.

IOG Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.40.

IOG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.