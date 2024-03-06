Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 501,581 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

