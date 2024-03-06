Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.46. 1,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Get Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,606,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.