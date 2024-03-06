JD.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 121,079 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average daily volume of 68,008 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,384 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in JD.com by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,900 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

