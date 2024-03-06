Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.
BrightView Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $893.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.20. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrightView
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.