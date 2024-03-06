Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $893.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.20. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BrightView

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BrightView by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.