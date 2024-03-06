Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to “Buy”

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.30 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.60. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.26.

BP Stock Up 0.4 %

BP stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 71.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 292,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in BP by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

