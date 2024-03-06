JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $620.04

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $620.04 and traded as low as $592.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $592.00, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

JG Boswell Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $599.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.04.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

