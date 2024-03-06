JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.
In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
