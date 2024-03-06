JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $100.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.72.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $100.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.78, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,075 shares of company stock worth $10,195,551 in the last ninety days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $41,046,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $12,514,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

