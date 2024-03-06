JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. CommScope has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CommScope by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

