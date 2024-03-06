JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 1.2%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205.50 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.61). Approximately 337,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 219,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.64).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £170.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,425.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 2.76 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,333.33%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

