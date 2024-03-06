Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $119,018.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on AIF

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.