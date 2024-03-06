Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProPetro alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 588,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 471,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 380,405 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.13. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.