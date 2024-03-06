Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

