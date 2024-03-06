Keystone Financial Services Has $739,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $402.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.71 and a 200-day moving average of $364.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $420.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.29.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

