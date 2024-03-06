Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.25 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.83). Approximately 83,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 132,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.87).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Keystone Positive Change Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.39%.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

